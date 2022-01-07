Danville 20-year-old charged with driving drunk, causing double fatal crash

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 20-year-old man is under arrest after police said his drunk driving caused the deadly accident that claimed Bryce King and Abigail Scheibelhut’s lives in early December.

King, an assistant football coach at Cascade High School in Clayton, was 23 years old. Scheibelhut was 26.

Police said Noah Wells of Danville has been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Wells is being held in jail without bond.

A blood draw conducted on Wells revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of .126 at the time of the crash.

The deadly crash occurred on Dec. 6 at about 5:30 p.m. on Cartersburg Road, just north of County Road 200 South.

According to the Danville Police Department, the charges against Wells follow an extensive investigation that involved collecting data from the vehicles, reconstructing the crash, tracking down witnesses, conducting cell phone analysis, reviewing camera footage, working with medical, vehicle and lab experts and much more.

“Results of these tests, unfortunately, take a lengthy amount of time to process and we understand that this can be frustrating to individuals who wish to have results immediately,” Danville police said in a statement.

Police stated that since the accident occurred there has been “a large number of terribly inaccurate, completely speculative, and at times, 100% made-up statements made through social media.” Police said deadly accidents of this nature require a substantial amount of investigation effort and time.

“Our agency would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends who knew and loved Bryce and Abby,” Danville police said.