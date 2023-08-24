DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville Community High School announced its students will be on an e-learning day Friday as the school’s air conditioning is not working.

In an email sent to parents Thursday evening, DCHS confirmed that the building’s chillers “gave out” at the end of the school day as Indiana continues to cope with a high heat index.

DCHS said all activities scheduled for Friday evening still are set to continue. The announcement also said that Monday, Aug. 28 will see a return to in-person classes.

The full announcement can be read below:

At the end of the school day today, the chillers at DCHS officially gave out, and there is no longer working air conditioning in the building. Crews will be on site all day tomorrow working on the problem, but because of the high heat index predicted for tomorrow, we have decided to declare Friday, August 25, 2023 as an eLearning basic day for DCHS students only. Assignments should be posted by 9 a.m. in Schoology. On eLearning BASIC days, any student who has not attempted to complete their work by the beginning of the next school day will be marked absent. If there are

extenuating circumstance (no Internet at home, Internet outage, broken device, etc.) that prevent your child from completing their work on eLearning Days, please communicate that clearly with their teacher so they may be given up to five days to complete the work. Please contact your child’s teacher if you have any additional questions. Their office hours will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All evening activities will proceed as normal unless otherwise notified. Classes will resume as normal on Monday, August 28, 2023 unless otherwise notified. Again, this is for DCHS students only. DCSC Administration