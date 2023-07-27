Dangerously hot and humid conditions are settling into Indiana for a couple of days. Storm chances and air quality issues will also be issues to contend with.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of central Indiana from 8 AM Thursday until midnight Friday night. Use a lot of caution, stay hydrated and know the signs of heat illness. Stay inside in the a/c or in shaded areas to take breaks from the heat. Be sure to checkup on your relatives and neighbors and a reminder, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet. In addition to needing breaks from the heat, the concrete or pavement can reach very hot temperatures that can burn their paws. Save the longer walks for the early morning or late evening hours during these conditions.

The Heat Index, what it feels like outside, will rise to the mid and upper 90s by the lunch Thursday. Late this afternoon, most if not all of central Indiana is expected to feel like it’s above 100°.

Small storm chance

A few storms are expected this afternoon, but coverage will be low. The majority won’t see any rain Thursday. Instability building in the heat of the day this afternoon will allow some thunderstorm development, mainly past 1 PM. Widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on through the evening hours. A couple of strong, potentially severe storms are possible with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

Hotter Friday

We remain steamy for the start of the Indiana State Fair Friday. It will be a muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Friday will be the hottest day of the year, so far, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Heat Index values nearing 110­° will be possible in the afternoon. A few storms are possible again on Friday but they will be spotty to widely scattered in nature.

Timing relief

Scattered storms return Saturday but it won’t be a washout kind of day. This will mark the transition to a cooldown for the second half the weekend. Relief comes with more seasonal temperatures and falling humidity on Sunday. Early next week we will be warm but much more comfortable with low humidity and high temperatures in the mid 80s.