Today will likely be the hottest of the year, so far. An Excessive Heat Warning is still in place across the state for Thursday. Heat index values well above 100° are expected.

A complex of thunderstorms developed over Ohio last night, along the periphery of the hot dome. These have drifted west through the morning hours and a few showers and storms have entered far eastern Indiana. These are taking more of a southerly route and are not expected to make it much farther into the state. These should be cleared day on out of here by the mid morning hours.

Heat Index values on Wednesday rose above 110° in many locations. That includes a heat index of 117° in Clinton from yesterday. With gusty southwesterly winds driving in more heat and moisture, we’re expecting even more locations across central Indiana in this range.

A front slides south across the state this evening. Ahead of it, a few showers and storms may develop but the majority of central Indiana stays dry. Friday will be another hot and humid day but temperatures will only peak near 90-degrees in the afternoon. A few spotty showers or t-storms can’t be ruled out Friday.

A cold front passing Friday night into Saturday will be the winds of change as temperatures will be mores seasonal, in the mid 80s. Humidity will be falling on Saturday and by Sunday, we’ll be feeling more comfortable.