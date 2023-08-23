An Excessive Heat Warning is in place across most of the state for Wednesday and Thursday with a few far eastern counties under and Excessive Heat Watch. The heat and humidity will surge again after a small “break” from it Tuesday. A backdoor cold front moved across the state from Tuesday afternoon. That kept the temperatures from rising into the 90s and it knocked down humidity levels. While it was still muggy and warm yesterday, it was much more comfortable than what we’ll see today.

Heat Indices this afternoon will rise into the range of ~100° to 115°. By noon, we’ll be feeling like we’re in the upper 90s on the west side of the state where the humidity will be higher at this time. By the late afternoon, most locations should be near or above 100° heat index values.

We get even hotter tomorrow as high temperatures Thursday will flirt with a record high of 98° for the date. A few showers and storms in our eastern counties tomorrow can’t be ruled out but most of the area will be dry. The heat will be the big story tomorrow with heat index values back well above 100°.

Heat stroke or heat exhaustion will be a concern in these conditions. Do you know the difference? Know the warning symptoms and what to do if you or a loved one shows signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

A couple of cold fronts will pass over the state Friday. The first, earlier in the day will lead to the chance of a few spotty to widely scattered showers. The second coming late Friday into Saturday will bring cooler air with it and send temperatures down to seasonal temperatures for the weekend.