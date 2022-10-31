It’s a spooky forecast for Halloween. Widely scattered, light rainfall will be in the area through the day. Have the rain gear with you as you’re out and about. Temperatures weren’t too bad out the door Monday morning, starting off in the upper 50s. These numbers really won’t move a whole lot through the day. By the afternoon, we should be hitting high temperatures in the low to mid 60s, which is very close to average for this time of year.

Dating back to 1871 when records began, there have been 60 Halloween’s where Indianapolis has hit a high temperature in the 60s. This year, we’ll be able to tally another 60-degree Halloween to that category. We’ve been as warm as 82° (in 1950) and as cold as 24° (in 1988). It’s even snowed on Halloween on more than one occasion, with the most totaling 0.1″ in 2014.

There’s no snow in the forecast this year but rain will still likely be in the area during trick-or-treat hours. However, do not cancel any trick-or-treat plans because of it. Just plan on having the rain gear available. Only a few spotty showers will remain in the area this evening and they’ll only be producing light rainfall.

November opens tomorrow and what a start to the month it will be. We dry out by early Tuesday morning and we stay dry for the rest of the week The sunshine returns and high temperatures will rise to the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. We’ll be running ~10° warmer than normal for this time of year. The warmth keeps on building for the week. We’ll be in the mid 70s by Friday and Saturday.