A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 7 AM to 7 PM. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Downed trees, power outages and difficult travel are all possible. Remain weather aware today. Remember, winds of 58 mph is all it takes for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued.

The bulk of the rain is ending but we do still have some scattered showers moving through central Indiana. Rain will continue to ease into the morning with a passing cold front and we’ll only see spotty light rain this afternoon. Over 3/4″ of rain has fallen in Indianapolis since midnight and we picked up 0.45″ of rain the night before. This has led to ponding on the road and hydroplaning could be an issue while traveling.

Temperatures have risen to the upper 50s and low 60s this morning but that won’t last. Temperatures will enter a free fall later this morning and by the late afternoon, we’ll be in the lower 40s. By Friday morning, we are back below freezing.

We briefly return to winter-like conditions with temperatures only peaking in the upper 30s both Friday and Saturday. However, we get a quick temperature turn around in the second half of the weekend and the milder pattern continues on into next week.