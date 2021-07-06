Damage estimated at $200K after pole barn catches fire in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Multiple departments responded to a fire at a barn in Bargersville Tuesday morning.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, crews were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to a pole barn located at 3784 N. Rd. 725 W.

People could see the smoke from miles away. Flames were engulfing the barn when crews arrived; firefighters got it under control in about 40 minutes.

The building was used primarily for fabrication work and housed go-karts, ATVs and tractors. The barn and its contents were a total loss, with damage estimated at $200,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Bargersville Fire Department, White River Township Fire Department, and Madison Township Fire Department, with tanker support provided by the Trafalgar Fire Department, Green Township Fire Department and Needham Township Fire Department.