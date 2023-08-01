An IMPD squad car responds to the 3400 block of E. 10th Street for a cyclist struck on Monday, July 31, 2023. (via IMPD on X.com)

INDIANAPOLIS — A cyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a police car responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s near east side.

“Despite life-saving techniques at the hospital, the male has been pronounced deceased,” Sgt. Genae Cook, public information officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said in a release Tuesday.

According to the department, an IMPD officer from the East District was responding to a domestic violence call shortly after 2 p.m.

While driving to the residence, an IMPD squad car driving eastbound on E. 10th Street collided with a cyclist. The cyclist was taken to a local level 1 trauma center and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators said a vehicle in front of the officer failed to yield into the right lane. The officer conducted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision with the vehicle.

IMPD said the cyclist was also headed westbound on 10th Street. The cyclist and the officer attempted to avoid a collision but were unsuccessful.

The officer went to the male to offer medical care and immediately asked for EMS.

The officer involved in the crash was uninjured. The officer was brought to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for anyone involved in a fatal collision or serious bodily injury.

IMPD confirmed the officer was equipped with body-worn cameras activated during this incident.

IMPD Internal Affairs are conducting an administrative investigation.