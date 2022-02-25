INDIANAPOLIS — Local cybersecurity experts urge Hoosiers to stay extra vigilant online considering the growing war in Ukraine. They tell us there is no way to completely prevent a cyberattack, but there are steps that will make a person a less-likely victim.

The war being half a world away doesn’t mean the US isn’t at risk in the cyber universe.

“No nation is an island in cyberspace,” Scott Shackelford, Chair of Cybersecurity Risk Management Program at IU, said. “So, even though we’ve been helping Ukraine, likewise critical infrastructure providers here in the US can also be victims.”

Potential victims could include transportation systems and public health care. Both the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warn cyber attacks hitting Ukraine could spill over into the US, like the attacks that happened Thursday known as wipers.

“This is similar to ransomware in that it locks the systems, but instead of demanding a ransom, it’s not extortion, you just wipe all the information, you brick those systems,” Shackelford explained.

Today, CISA is urging companies fix known software security flaws, enable multifactor authentication and halt the use of systems relying on default, known or unchangeable passwords. Experts also advise companies to test their security measures.

“Performing simulations to make sure that not only is it working but if something were to happen that they have all the right pieces and parts in play,” Victor Wieczorek, Vice President of Application Security and Threat & Attack Simulation at GuidePoint Security, said.

Everyone can play a role in preventing cyber attacks. Several researchers report around 90% of problems begin with a phishing email.

“Think before you click,” Shackelford said. “When in doubt, don’t is always a good idea, and just make sure to keep your software up to date.”

While experts don’t want to alarm people, they do want them to stay aware of foreign influence.

“We saw degrees of that through the 2016 election,” Wieczorek said. “We continue to see influences by other nation-states in the discourse and social media, so I think individuals need to be really aware of that and that it’s actively going on.”

CISA says there’s not a credible nor specific cyber threat to the US at this time. Experts advise people to go to cisa.gov/.