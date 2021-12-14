Cyberattack on payroll system impacting Ascension St. Vincent

INDIANAPOLIS — A cyberattack on a company that provides payroll and timesheet software is now impacting Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Bloomberg reports that software company Kronos suffered a ransomware attack that may force its systems offline for weeks.

The company became aware of the issue on Saturday, and is working with cybersecurity experts to deal with the situation.

On Tuesday, Ascension St. Vincent confirmed that the cyberattack impacted their systems. The hospital issued a statement about the cyberattack.

“Like many companies, we have been impacted by the ransomware attack on Kronos. While Kronos is working to address system issues, we have put in place alternate systems to track time and process payroll as scheduled.” Brenna Ford, Senior Public Relations Specialist, Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis

Health systems, city governments and companies across the country use Kronos’s software and systems.

Kronos warned its users they should find alternative options given the delay that is expected before their systems are working again.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.