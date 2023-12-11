INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of dollars worth of items have been stolen out of storage units at the SecurCare Self Storage facility on the city’s south side, according to IMPD police reports.

“You feel very violated,” Dustin Flake said. “You feel very insecure.”

Flake said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff from his unit at the facility near East Street and I-465. He went to drop off some items a couple of weeks ago and found his unit nearly cleaned out.

“The lock was gone,” Flake recalled. “[I] opened up the storage and almost everything was gone.”

A police report shows he had tools, work supplies and even a Christmas present taken. Altogether, everything was worth more than $6,000.

“I brought that stuff here and I paid these people to secure our things,” Flake said. “So I got two years of rent and I lost everything.”

He’s far from the only one this has happened to. IMPD records show officers have taken more than 40 burglary reports from this facility so far this year. Many of those burglaries have happened in recent months.

Courtesy: Jessica Simmons

Jessica Simmons was moving her stuff out of the facility on Monday after she said the unit was broken into as well. Simmons said the thief didn’t take much from her but they did bust through the walls into neighboring units and cleaned them out.

“Every box have been cut into. It was kind of strewn all about,” she recalled.

Simmons said had she known how many incidents the facility has had, she would’ve gone elsewhere.

“At this point, I’m not surprised, but that’s a pretty astounding number,” Simmons said. “I know a lot of them have been recently because there’s five just in our little hallway.”

What both victims said was even more frustrating is that IMPD said it had issues getting surveillance video from the facility’s management.

“When the detective called me, she said we advise everyone to remove your items from that storage because…they do not cooperate with video requests,” Flake said.

IMPD said the cooperation has been better lately but not necessarily helpful.

“What is an issue is the quality and location of the videos at the property,” Lt. Shane Foley explained. “It makes it difficult for our detectives to follow up on.”

Flake doesn’t believe he’ll get his belongings back but he wants to warn others to think twice before storing their stuff at the SecurCare location.

“I would definitely go to a more reputable place,” Flake said. “This place does not care about your stuff and…you might as well put a free sign out on your stuff out front.”

A representative at the facility told FOX59/CBS4 they didn’t want to comment on this story.

IMPD encouraged people to do their research before choosing a storage facility. They also suggested keeping serial numbers of your belongings and making sure you have a proper lock.

“People need to be diligent when they’re trying to identify a storage facility that they want to use to ensure that they have proper security to keep their property safe,” Lt. Foley said.