Customer leaves $1,000 tip to restaurant during coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s National Carryout Day and Indiana restaurant owners are hoping people celebrate to help support them through this coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly every owner has closed their dining rooms. They are only offering take-out or delivery options.

"We have felt a lot of love and support from the community and our peers in the industry," Gallery Pastry Shop General Manger Ariel Hendrickson said.

One of the more extreme examples would be a huge tip from a customer at Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple Tuesday.

.@GalleryPastry’s General Manger Ariel Hendrickson is extremely grateful for the customer who left them a $1,000 tip.



She says this tip will allow them to keep two employees working for another week. 💜#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/iKe7kcFW8D — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) March 18, 2020

"I grabbed her order and I checked her out at the front. She just kept writing zeros. We got a $1,000 tip and that keeps multiple people employed this week," Hendrickson said.

It was a kind gesture she wasn’t expecting.

"People are trying really hard to support us and are doing everything they can. They are coming to support us and we feel like we don't have to ask," Hendrickson said.

It's money needed during this pandemic. The shop already had to layoff dozens of their hourly staff members, which was one of the hardest things for Hendrickson to do.

Gallery Pastry Shop isn’t the only place relying on Hoosiers to order to-go just to keep the lights on.

"Every day is a new battle. I feel like as more news comes out we are trying to adjust and do things the correct way," Noblesville Slapfish Owner Mark Weghorst said.

Noblesville Slapfish is offering carry-out with a twist to follow Governor Holcomb’s recommendations.

"So you call and tell us the make and model of your car. You can pay over the phone through credit card. When you get here we will set it on top of your car," Weghorst said

They are making sure their hands are clean and gloves are on. Weghorst knows this industry may have some troubling times ahead.

"I think if it lasts a couple of weeks restaurants will kind of get through it. If this goes on for a month or longer this is potentially damaging for the business," Weghorst said.

This is why he encourages Hoosiers to order, not only help the owners but the employees.

Weghorst told his employees to keep their heads up.

"I told them I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know how long this is going to last but I promise you I will make sure you guys can pay your bills. I'll do whatever it takes," Weghorst said.

Almost all restaurants have posted hours and carryout/delivery options on their social media pages.

Both Weghorst and Hendrickson say gift cards are another great way to support small businesses.