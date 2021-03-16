Cummins vice chairman testifies in front of Senate committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Senators are getting a better idea of ways to improve our transportation technology with some help from a Columbus-based company. The vice-chairman of Cummins testified in front of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Tuesday.

The goal of the hearing was to examine ways to strengthen research and development to decrease emissions and reduce our carbon footprint through transportation.

The vice-chairman says more investment is needed in public and private companies working on things like hybrid, electric, or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

“Our customers need the right vehicles and equipment to do their work today and in the future, the solutions must be reliable, efficient, operationally flexible, and sustainable to meet the evolving demands,” said Tony Satterwaite, vice chairman of Cummins. “They also need these solutions to be affordable, so they can do the work that helps power the economy, make their payroll and continue to create jobs.”

Senators asked the vice-chairman of Cummins how technology mandates would impact the industry. He said he would prefer to see performance-based standards, since mandates around new technology can drive costs up, and usually lack customer confidence early on.

