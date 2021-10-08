Cultural clothing items needed for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers woman is working to make the Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury feel more welcome.

Rupal Talawala is the president of the Asian American Alliance Inc. She says she recently visited the camp to see what help the organization could provide. She noticed many of the clothing donations were of western style, so she decided to help get more traditional clothing for the men and women staying there.



“This is how we feel respected and we want to be seen this way. So when you travel 8,000 miles and come to a different place, the few things that are important is you know your clothing, your food, your language and your religion,” explained Talawala.

Her clothing drive will run until the first week of November. The Asian American Alliance is also accepting donations of educational children’s toys.