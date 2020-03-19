Crucial information for protective orders amid Coronavirus outbreak

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the country practices “social distancing” and staying home when possible, it is important to recognize not everyone is in a safe environment inside their house. If you or someone you love, needs a protective order – you can file for those online now.

FOX59 spoke with Hon. Heather Welch, a Marion County Superior Court judge, on Monday. She confirmed the protective orders in place now will not expire until the courts are back in session for hearings, probably toward the end of April.

“That would be on a case where somebody filed a protective order, we granted it ex parte and scheduled a hearing, we are rescheduling those hearings and extending those protective orders through the next hearing date,” Welch explained.

Right now, people can go online and fill out the necessary paperwork for protective orders. You can find that website here, www.in.gov/judiciary.

“The court system has set up a process where judges will rule on it electronically,” Welch explained. “When those folks file the protective order they should check whether they want an email notice or a text message, and they will receive that once the court rules on their request. They will also receive a notice once the civil sheriff serves their request if it has been granted.”

If for some reason the website is not working, you can also go to one of these resources for help:

Prevail

1100 S 9th St Ste 100

NOBLESVILLE, IN 46060

Phone: (317) 776-3472

Web: www.prevailinc.com

Salvation Army Ruth Lilly Women & Children’s Shelter

540 N Alabama St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-637-5551

Sheltering Wings

PO Box 92

Danville, IN 46122

Phone: 317-745-1496

Web: www.shelteringwings.org

Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault

9245 North Meridian Street, Suite 227

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46260

Phone: (317) 624-2370

Web: https://indianacesa.org/

Coburn Place Safe Haven

604 E 38th St

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46205

Phone: (317) 923-5750

Web: www.coburnplace.org

Desert Rose Foundation

PO Box 1754

Martinsville, IN 46151

Phone: 765-342-7673

Web: www.desertrose.cc

Domestic Violence Network

9245 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46260

Phone: 317-872-1086

Web: www.dvnconnect.org

Families First

615 N Alabama St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Phone: 317-327-2480

Web: www.familiesfirstindiana.org

Julian Center

2011 N Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Phone: 317-920-9320

Web: www.juliancenter.org

Beacon of Hope Crisis Center

6920 S East St Ste B

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46227

Phone: (317) 731-6140

Web: www.beaconofhopeindy.org

After the request is made and goes into a queue, Welch said the handling of the request depends on whether it is attached to a dissolution or a paternity case. If it is connected, it either goes to the appropriate civil court or paternity division of circuit court. If there is not a paternity or dissolution case attached, then two specific judges review the petitions, rule on them and issue orders.

“I have alerted all of my colleagues in the paternity division, the circuit court judge and our magistrates that they need to be monitoring those queues for those protective orders,” Welch responded.