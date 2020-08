JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.– A Crothersville police officer was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash on I-65.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the 44 mile marker in Jackson County, between Crothersville and Seymour.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the officer was flown to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle was struck by a semi.

All interstate lanes in the area have reopened.