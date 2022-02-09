NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Love is in the air… or is it just steam? The Nickel Plate Express’ Valentine’s Day-themed rides return this year after having been canceled last year due to COVID.

You will still have to wear a mask between sips of mimosa and bites of cheese however, thanks to regulations set forth by the Federal Transportation Authority, requiring all passengers to have facial coverings while boarding, riding, and departing the train – while not actively eating and drinking.

Still, the train’s romantic return is a sure sign to Hoosiers hoping for “full steam ahead” fun to rebound in 2022.

“We were very disappointed last year when we had to cancel our Valentine’s Express because it’s one of our most favorite rides,” Nickel Plate express volunteer Brenda Myers said. “It’s winter but the train is warm, and we hope people can come and just enjoy a relaxing hour together with people they care about and love.”

Trips on the train are popular in central Indiana, Myers says they sold more than 6,000 tickets for their Christmas-themed ride in December, which had also been canceled the year prior.

“One of the great things about the Nickel Plate Express is the intergenerational aspect of it. When we say, ‘family rides’, we often see grandparents, parents, little kids… we see all sorts of people from all over central Indiana and Indiana and this is no exception,” Myers said. “You look out over the western landscape, and you see those farm fields and you can really see the sun set and it’s absolutely beautiful with the snow… it’s one of my favorite seasons, actually, to ride on the Nickel Plate Express.”

The ride lasts just over an hour and takes passengers through the northern reaches of Hamilton County, over Morse Reservoir and back to Forest Park in Noblesville where the train rests.

Two different trips are offered during Valentine’s Day weekend: family and adult rides.

“The adult rides will include mimosas and snack boxes and music, and it can be for Galentine’s as well as for just a group of friends or couples,” Myers said. “The family express is designed for any generational family; we will serve alcohol on the side if people want it but will give kids a Valentine’s activity. There will be a visit from the Heart Princess, and then we’ll just enjoy music and the countryside.”

Excursions are set for 1, 3 and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Family and adult rides will leave at the same time, but are in separate cars, and board 15 minutes prior to departure.

Family rides cost $28. Children three and younger ride free.

Tickets for the adult excursion are priced at $47.

“I can’t tell you how relaxing and romantic it is to just sit back on this train and just roll along the countryside and have a drink and just talk with your friends and family. It really is a unique experience and it’s nostalgic but it’s also just something that most of us just don’t do anymore,” Myers said.

“These are bilevel passenger railcars so you ride up high and see the landscape from a really different perspective all around you. You look out over the west where the sun sets and the five o’clock excursions are pretty special and don’t be worried for the Sunday trip… we will still get you back for kickoff I think, or close to it!”

For more information and tickets, visit the Nickel Plate Express website.