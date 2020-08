BROWNSBURG — A boy on Brownsburg High School’s cross-country team has died.

Logan Trout experienced a “medical emergency” after practice Monday, according to an email sent to parents by principal Bret Daghe.

Coaches and athletic trainers supplied emergency care before first responders took over, the email stated. The runner was transported with his family to a hospital, where he died, according to the principal.

