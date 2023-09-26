CARMEL, Ind. — A major championship golf tournament is returning to central Indiana.

On Tuesday, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced that Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel will host its second U.S. Senior Open Championship tournament in 2028.

This will be the second time the course, designed by Pete and Alice Dye and founded in 1964, has hosted the U.S. Senior Open Championship. The last U.S. Senior Open Championship at Crooked Stick occurred in 2009, where Fred Funk shot four rounds in the 60s and established a 72-hole scoring record of 20-under par 268 en route to his six-stroke victory.

Crooked Stick has also hosted the 1982 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Rich Marik; the 1983 U.S. Senior Amateur, won by William Hyndman III; the 1989 U.S. Mid-Amateur, won by James Taylor; the 1993 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Laurie Merten, and the 2007 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won by Maria Jose Uribe.

USGA will also be at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, in 2026 and at Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma, in 2027.

“The USGA is pleased to be returning to Scioto Country Club, Oak Tree National, and Crooked Stick Golf Club as host sites for the U.S. Senior Open,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer. “Each club has a distinguished history of hosting national championships and promoting professional and amateur competition. We know each course will challenge the world’s best players, and the communities will be welcoming and supportive.”