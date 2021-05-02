Critical shooting investigation underway on Indy’s west side

The scene of a shooting investigation on Indy’s west side on Lawndale Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s west side that has left one person in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Lawndale Avenue and Beachway Drive.

Police confirmed officers arrived and found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. This individual was listed as being in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.