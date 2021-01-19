Zionsville woman arrested after allegedly causing ‘catastrophic’ injury while driving intoxicated

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Zionsville woman was arrested Saturday on several charges, including causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Authorities say the crash involved Mary M. Villanueva’s vehicle and a motorcycle, and the motorcyclist suffered serious bodily injuries.

Based on evidence at the scene, police say it was determined that at about 8:10 p.m. on April 7, a 2005 Harley Davidson FXD Motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 200 block of South Ford Road in Zionsville, and a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling northbound in the 200 block of South Ford Road. The driver of the Nissan made a left turn across the path of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to strike the right side of the Nissan.

Court documents show the motorcyclist — a 51-year-old man — was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in

Indianapolis, where he was treated and diagnosed with the following injuries: acute respiratory failure; anemia, brain contusion; closed fracture of hard palate; comminuted fracture of left humerus; complex laceration of face; extensive facial fractures; fracture of bone of nasal sinus; fracture of frontal bone; fracture of left side of mandible; fracture of maxilla; free fluid in pelvis; hemorrhagic shock; multiple fractures of ribs, left side, sequela; nasal bone fracture; open skull fracture; orbit injury; pleural effusion; pneumocephalus; pulmonary contusion; subarachnoid hemorrhage, sinusitis; skull fracture; and traumatic closed fracture of distal clavicle with minimal displacement.

On October 28, the man was diagnosed with cognitive and neurobehavioral dysfunction following a brain injury and movement disorder, according to court documents.

Police say Villanueva agreed to a blood alcohol test — taken about two hours after the crash — and her blood alcohol concentration was found to be .168.

The Boone County Superior Court II issued a warrant for the arrest of Villanueva on January 15 as the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation. Zionsville police arrested Villanueva on January 16.

Criminal charges filed on Villanueva include:

causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated

causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle with an ace of .08 or more

operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person

operating a vehicle w/ alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more

operating a vehicle while intoxicated

public intoxication – endangers life of another