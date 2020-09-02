Woman killed in early morning hit-and-run; police seeking white sedan

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died in a hit-and-run incident on the east side early Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle struck the woman on East 30th Street. Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m.

IMPD said it appeared two women were arguing while walking westbound on 30th Street; one was on the sidewalk while the other was on the road.

A white sedan traveling eastbound struck the woman on the road and then failed to stop or render aid. Police believe the car was a white Hyundai sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.