Woman injured, gas line punctured in shooting on west side

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the west side left a woman injured and punctured a gas line.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to gunshots in the area of the 3500 block of Clark Road around 4:30 a.m.

Officers noticed a strong gas odor when they arrived and found several rounds had been fired at a home on Clark Road.

A woman in her 60s was hit in the ankle by gunfire, police said. Some of the shots punctured a nearby gas line.

Police didn’t have any information about suspects and said the case remained under investigation.