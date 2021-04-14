Woman arrested for alleged involvement in shooting of 5-year-old on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in the shooting of a 5-year-old girl Saturday on Indianapolis’ northwest side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 3902 Glen Arm Road shortly after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Riley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

IMPD says detectives were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Chantera Moore and arrested her on April 13 for her alleged involvement in the shooting.

Moore faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

“Members of the community were essential to identifying the alleged suspect and being able to make an arrest,” IMPD said in a release. “This highlights the importance of police-community relationships.”

Anyone with further information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).