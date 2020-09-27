Woman arrested after deadly shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS– Police say a woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the homicide of an east side business owner.

On Sept. 25, just after 7 p.m., Indianapolis police officers were called to the 5900 block of Brookville Road on a report of a person shot.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital. On Saturday, he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 78-year-old Paul Edmonds.

On Sunday, police arrested Kayla Blankenship, 24, for her alleged role in Edmonds’ death. The Marion County prosecutor will make the final charging determination.

Anyone with additional information can call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).