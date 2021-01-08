WLFI: Shots fired at Tippecanoe County Democratic Headquarters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Shots were fired at the Tippecanoe County Democratic Headquarters in in downtown Lafayette, according to reports for WLFI and the Journal and Courier.

WLFI says the Lafayette Police Department got the call that shots had been fired into the headquarters around 4 p.m. Thursday, and authorities think it happened sometime Wednesday night.

No one was injured, but the building is “riddled” with bullet holes, according to WLFI.

State Representative Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) on Thursday issued the following statement:

Tippecanoe County has been my home for the last three decades. I attended college at Purdue University. I was married here. I raised a family here. I was a coach for both of my children’s soccer teams. I have represented this district and its interests in the halls of the Indiana General Assembly. Tonight’s Tippecanoe County is unrecognizable. I am heartbroken. The attack on the U.S. Capitol and the Tippecanoe County Democratic Party headquarters is an attack on democracy itself. This type of political violence demonstrated across the nation was fueled by inflammatory rhetoric that must come to an end. This division needs to stop immediately. We need to get back to a place of civility. It is time for We The People to come together to rebuild a healthy democratic society that we can be proud of. State and local leaders must condemn all acts of political violence, and I hope my colleagues join me in my condemnation of today’s events.

