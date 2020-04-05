Westfield police ask for help identifying 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident

(Photo Provided By Westfield Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Westfield Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Westfield Police Department)

(Photo Provided By Westfield Police Department)

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women they say are suspected of leaving the scene of an accident.

Police say the women were caught on camera visiting the Kroger at 150 West 161st Street at around 5:40 p.m. on March 5.

The police department also provided photos of the car the women arrived in and left in.

If you recognize these individuals, please contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3277 or call dispatch at 317-773-1300.