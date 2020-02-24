Wanted man arrested in Clinton County after police pursuit

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police arrested a man wanted on active arrest warrants after he led them on a pursuit in Clinton County, according to the Franklin Police Department.

At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frankfort police found 23-year-old Jordyn Prater, of Mulberry, in a vehicle in the 2100 block West Holiday Road.

When Prater noticed the officers, police say he drove off and led them on a chase.

Sheriff deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office aided in the pursuit.

In an effort to elude authorities, Prater drove into a muddy field, where his vehicle became immobile, according to FPD.

Deputies quickly apprehended Prater and took him into custody in the area of 500 North and 400 East.

FPD and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office have requested the following charges:

Dealing methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine

Resisting law enforcement

Possession of marijuana

Driving while suspended/prior

Reckless driving

Aggressive driving

Criminal mischief

Possession of paraphernalia

Clinton County Warrant

Tippecanoe County Warrant

Prater was taken to the Clinton County Jail, where he will await formal charges by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.