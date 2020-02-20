Wanted felon in custody after Carmel bank robbery, FBI says

A felon wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation was taken into custody Thursday after a bank robbery in Carmel, according to the FBI.

Authorities say 25-year-old James Taylor was arrested at 12:48 p.m. after he robbed the Lake City Bank at 96th Street and Michigan Road.

Taylor was wanted for questioning regarding recent bank robberies, which have occurred in Marion County.

He also had an active federal violation of probation warrant from a pharmaceutical business robbery and a felony warrant out of Marion County for theft.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Related Content FBI asking public to help locate wanted Indianapolis felon Video