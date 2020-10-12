Violent weekend in Indy: 5 people dead in separate incidents

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis recorded its 187th homicide after a violent weekend across the city.

A man died following a Sunday night shooting on Washington Street. The death added to a record-breaking year in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a series of deadly crimes around the city. From Saturday night through Monday morning, five people were killed in separate incidents.

Deaths include a deadly attack at the Marion County Jail and a fatal stabbing at a Subway. Three people were shot to death, police said.

Deadly incidents

10:35 p.m. Saturday – Marion County jail inmate killed deadly assault

12 p.m. Sunday – Subway deadly stabbing

12:40 p.m. Sunday – Castleton woman shot and killed, man injured

6:30 p.m. Sunday – Southwest side Vedder Pl shooting one killed, one injured in shooting

10 p.m. Sunday – E. Washington St, person shot critical condition, dies at hospital

Other shootings between Saturday night and Monday

8:20 p.m. Sunday – E. 34th Street shooting, adult female injured, taken to hospital in stable condition

11:42 p.m. Sunday – E. 34th Street, male and female victims shot

According to IMPD, Martin Cruz, 38, died after being attacked at the Marion County Jail on Saturday. Officers were called to Eskenazi Hospital for a death investigation after Cruz was found unresponsive.

Around 12 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a deadly stabbing near a Subway located at 120 W. 38th Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene from trauma consistent with stab wounds.

About 40 minutes later, IMPD officers responded to a reported shooting Castleton, where a woman was killed and a man was injured.

Investigators found a person lying in the street in the 8700 block of Masters Road. Later, they learned a vehicle had driven into a building in the 8400 block of Craig Street. The woman in the vehicle had suffered gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six hours later, officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of Vedder Place. Two people were shot at the location. While both were in critical condition initially, police said one of the shooting victims later died.

Around 10 p.m., IMPD responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of East Washington Street. An adult male was found shot at the location and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The cases remain under investigation.