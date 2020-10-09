Video shows boy fighting back during South Bend home invasion

SOUTH BEND, Ind.– Police in South Bend shared disturbing video of a home invasion that was captured on a security camera.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 around 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S.Grant Street. Officers were called to the home on a report of shots fired and discovered a home invasion had occurred.

Police say the four male suspects knocked on the front door. When a juvenile inside opened the door, the suspects forced their way in. At least three of them were armed with handguns.

The suspects fled the scene and fired additional shots, but police say nobody was physically injured.

In the video, you can see a young boy try and fight back against the armed robbers.

“This video is extremely disturbing. You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him,” South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the home invasion should call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call our South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.