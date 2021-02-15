Victim in McDonald’s drive-thru shooting dies

A close-up photo of police lights by night

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru has died, according to police.

23-year-old Jesus Medrano was shot at the McDonald’s location at 7000 Graham Road around 2 a.m. on January 24.

IMPD confirmed Medrano died from his injuries on Sunday, February 14.

Police already arrested a woman for her alleged involvement.

Imane McRae, 22, was arrested on January 25 for attempted murder. That charge will likely change since Medrano died.

Imane McRae (Photo Provided By IMPD)

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.