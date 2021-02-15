Victim in McDonald’s drive-thru shooting dies

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru has died, according to police.

23-year-old Jesus Medrano was shot at the McDonald’s location at 7000 Graham Road around 2 a.m. on January 24.

IMPD confirmed Medrano died from his injuries on Sunday, February 14.

Police already arrested a woman for her alleged involvement.

Imane McRae, 22, was arrested on January 25 for attempted murder. That charge will likely change since Medrano died.

  • Imane McRae (Photo Provided By IMPD)

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and determine final charges.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News