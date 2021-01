INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left a person in critical condition on the city’s near east side.

Police were sent to a residence on Redskin Place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. That address matches Stonybrook Commons Apartments off 30th Street.

Police have not released any further information about the shooting. We will update this story if we learn more.

This shooting follows a violent weekend, where six people were killed in a mass shooting Sunday.