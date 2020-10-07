Victim dies after arriving at Indianapolis hospital with gunshot wound

INDIANAPOLIS – A person died from a gunshot wound shortly after arriving at an Indianapolis hospital overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a person arrived at Community Hospital East with gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m. The individual was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting happened at a separate location. However, they haven’t been able to locate a crime scene.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating. Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).