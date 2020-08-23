Veteran crime fighter organizations in Indy work together to curb violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis continues to see a record number of violence this year.

There have been 147 homicides as of Saturday, with the latest one happening early Saturday morning in the 100 block of N. Baltimore Terrace on the city’s near northeast side.

Police say one person was shot and killed. Compared to the homicide numbers last year, Indianapolis was under 100 homicides by this time.

“We have had almost six years of surging violence in the city, and I think people are paying attention to that. We cannot let this get of out of hand,”said Indy TenPoint Coalition President Reverend Charles Harrison.

To tackle the issue, veteran crime fighter organizations with decades of experience like Indy TenPoint Coalition are making a collaborative effort to do public safety patrols across the city.

The group is called The City of Peace Coalition.

“There are lot of groups out there doing a lot of good stuff, and I think it’s good that now we’re trying to coordinate our efforts. Where one group may lack the resources to cover the area now other groups are willing to go in and help,” Rev. Harrison explained.

Indy TenPoint was assigned three hot spots in the area of 29th and MLK, but after Friday evening’s homicide in the 900 block of Edgemont Avenue, they added a fourth.

“We’re focusing on four areas where we have had problems with police runs. Shots being fired, aggravated assault, homicides and non-fatal shootings,” Harrison said.

IndyTen Point knows the violence is getting out of hand, and the issue can’t be solved by sitting behind a desk.

“If you really have the intentions to turn this thing around, you got to get more involved with the people. You got to get out into the community and find out what’s going on,” Indy TenPoint member Elder Kenney Scott said.

No one has been arrested in either homicide case on Edgemont Avenue or N. Baltimore Terrace.

Anyone with information on these shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.