TSA: 2 firearms confiscated at Indianapolis International Airport on same day bring 2021 total to 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration says officers at the Indianapolis International Airport stopped two loaded handguns in separate, unrelated incidents last week.

TSA officers detected the first gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine at about 10:40 a.m. January 27. Just before 3 p.m. that same day, TSA officers found another gun in the same checkpoint and lane. TSA says in both incidents, the Indiana Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapons.

Both men involved — one from Upland and the other from Fishers — face “stiff Federal civil penalties” for bringing their firearms to an airport security checkpoint, according to TSA

The administration says the two guns are the third and fourth firearms to be discovered by TSA officers at the Indianapolis International Airport in 2021.

“Individuals who want to fly with their firearms are permitted to do so as long as they follow the regulations for transporting their weapon,” Aaron Batt, TSA’s federal security director for Indiana, said in a release. “If you want to travel with your firearm, the first thing you should do is make sure it is unloaded. Then pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case. Upon arriving at the airport, take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that you want to fly with it. The airline will make sure it is stored securely in the underbelly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”

Even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

TSA says when someone shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident, which can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

The administration says it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint, with a first offense ranging from $4,100 to $13,669 depending on aggravating circumstances. Click here for a complete list of civil penalties.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. TSA also advises travelers to contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.