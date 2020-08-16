Thieves in Mooresville caught on camera breaking into garage

MOORESVILLE — Police in Mooresville are investigating a string of incidents early Sunday morning in which thieves broke into vehicles, stole garage openers and used them to gain access to residents’ garages.

A woman shared a video of the two individuals rifling through her garage.

“Yes it is a GUN that he is holding!!!” she wrote on Facebook.

Police have not released details on how many garages and cars were broken into or what was stolen.

If you recognize the two people in the video, call the Mooresville Police Department at (317) 831-3434.