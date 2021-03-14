SWAT officers find man wanted for questioning in quadruple homicide hiding in home’s attic

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD SWAT officers found the man wanted for questioning in connection with a quadruple homicide.

Officers concentrated on a home in the 6200 block of Eastridge Drive in the search for Malik Halfacre, who was being sought in connection with the killings of four people on Randolph Street Saturday night.

Malik Halfacre

A neighbor told CBS4 that a woman and two small children live at the Eastridge Drive home. Officers fired several volleys of tear gas through windows and made multiple announcements for Halfacre to give himself up.

At one point, police called out to Halfacre by name and said, “We know you’re in there. Come out.”

There was no response from the home. SWAT officers entered and found Halfacre hiding in the attic. He gave himself up and is being questioned.

IMPD earlier confirmed that officers were conducting an investigation at the location in connection with the quadruple homicide case.