Suspects sought in string of Greenwood storage facility burglaries

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) is asking the public to help identify two people suspected in a storage unit thefts.

Police provided surveillance photos from incidents on February 7th and February 27th.

GPD is seeking information on the two subject who allegedly broke into 35 storage units in Aunt Betty’s Storage, located at 444 North Emerson Avenue in Greenwood.

Anyone with information about these suspects, please contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).