Suspected impaired driver crashes into Beech Grove fire engine, 4 firefighters

BEECH GROVE — Four Beech Grove firefighters are recovering after they and their fire engine were struck by a suspected impaired driver Saturday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., firefighters were working to put out a trash fire in the 5900 block of East Troy Avenue.

The Beech Grove Fire Department says the crew was in the process of deploying a hoseline when a suspected impaired driver struck the engine and then stuck four firefighters.

All four firefighters were taken to IU Health Methodist with minor injuries and have since been released.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.