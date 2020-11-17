Suspect sought after liquor store robbery in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind.– Police in Carmel are working to identify a suspect after a liquor store robbery from over the weekend.
The incident took place on Nov. 14 around 7:30 p.m. at the Payless Liquors located at 9609 N. College Avenue. Police say the suspect traveled on foot to and from the location.
Carmel police released a few surveillance photos of the suspect:
Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective W. Gilbert at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Reference CPD case number 20-77960 for Crime Stoppers tips.