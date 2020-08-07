Suspect sought after armed robbery in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police in Kokomo are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The incident happened Monday, Aug. 3 in the 1900 block of Creekside Drive. The suspect allegedly entered the victims’ apartment and displayed a handgun.

Police say the suspect got away with a wallet of one of the victims, which contained cash and some documents.

Kokomo police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and a red vehicle that the suspect both arrived in and left in as a passenger.

Anyone with information to report can contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email. Tips can reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477) and may result in a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.