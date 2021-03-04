Suspect sought after armed robbery in Indianapolis

Indiana State Capitol Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred Tuesday March 2, 2021 at 9:45 p.m. on the 4th floor of the Senate Avenue Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Capitol Police are seeking help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The incident occurred on March 2 at 9:45 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Senate Avenue parking garage, police say. The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot heading east on New York Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could result in a cash reward.