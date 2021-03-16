Suspect photos released in armed robbery at downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana released photos Tuesday of a suspect in a strong-armed robbery.

The incident happened on March 2 at 9:45 p.m. inside the Senate Avenue parking garage located at 220 N. Senate Avenue.

The suspect entered the garage via the southeast lobby doors and allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint on the fifth floor.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen headed east on New York Street, crossing Capitol Avenue at 9:51 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident should call ISP Capitol Police Section Detective Charles Meneely at 317-234-2131 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could lead to a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.