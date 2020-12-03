Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Chris Beaty in downtown Indianapolis

Photo of Chris Beaty, courtesy of @BeatyzWorld on Instagram

INDIANAPOLIS – Murder charges have been filed in the death of Chris Beaty.

Beaty, a local businessman and former IU football player, was shot and killed on May 30 in downtown Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Marcus Anderson faces charges in Beaty’s death. Anderson has also been implicated in several robberies that happened in the area of 400 N. Talbott and Vermont Street.

Beaty was shot and killed while walking through an alley near his apartment building right after a robbery had occurred, investigators said.

“The tragic loss of Chris Beaty has had a tremendous impact on the Indianapolis community, and we want to thank his family for their patience and support during the investigative process,” Mears said in a statement.

The wide-ranging investigation included security footage, cell phone data, and forensic evidence that placed Anderson at the scene.

Charges against him include murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm.

Anderson and four others were believed to be involved in five robberies or attempted robberies within a 20-minute span. Anderson has already been charged in one of those robberies.