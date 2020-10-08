Suspect airlifted to hospital after officer shot, boy stabbed at Wabash home

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — An officer was shot and a boy was stabbed during an incident in Wabash Thursday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police were called to a home at 294 E. Maple St. on a report of a domestic dispute.

State police said officers arrived and found a man – William Sendelbach – outside with a gun. As police approached, Sendelbach fired a shotgun blast and struck arriving officer Nick Brubaker, a 23-year veteran of the city police force, in the leg.

Brubaker suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers returned fire and hit Sendelbach several times. He was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was unknown.

When police went inside home, officers found a 10-year-old boy – Sendelbach’s son – with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to Riley Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was released.