State Rep. Daniel Forestal resigns from position following arrest

INDIANAPOLIS – State Rep. Daniel Forestal resigned from his position Monday after being arrested last week.

Forestal said his resignation as a state representative was effect immediately and called serving the state the “greatest honor of my lifetime.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Forestal during a welfare check Wednesday. Preliminary charges included resisting law enforcement, battery against a public safety official and disorderly conduct.

In a statement, Forestal said he needed to concentrate on his mental health:

“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well. I want to thank my family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. We need to work together to shatter the stigma around mental health issues in the State of Indiana and address them with the same treatment and philosophy as physical health issues. Hoosiers should not have to live in fear of having their struggles with mental health be exposed and have attached to them the negative stigma that comes with suffering from mental health issues.”

Forestal is the nephew of Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement and is facing a felony charge and two misdemeanors after police say he threatened to punish officers for pulling him over.

He was also accused of impersonating an officer, struggling with officers and driving while under the influence.

In 2007, Forestal pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. That case happened less than a year after he was hired by the Indianapolis Fire Department.