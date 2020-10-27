State police warn parents to watch out for marijuana edibles in their kid’s Halloween candy

Indiana State Police took to Facebook Monday to warn parents to watch out for marijuana edibles in their children’s Halloween candy.

Police said that some versions of edible marijuana are packaged and marketed to look like candy.

In the post, state police feature photos of edibles seized this past weekend by a trooper from the Lowell post with packaging that is almost identical to Starbust and Skittles candies.

“You have to look closely to see the ‘Medicated’ wording. Please thoroughly check all candy and don’t assume it’s ‘OK’ just because it looks ‘OK,'” wrote ISP.