State police seek information on what led to Sunday shooting on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana State Police are investigating after a shooting on I-465 over the weekend left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened Sunday at 2:45 p.m. in the area of I-465 southbound near Shadeland Avenue and the 43 mile marker.

Early reports suggested a piece of debris came through the windshield and hit the victim, but police later determined the 32-year-old man had been shot. He was unresponsive when officers arrived and CPR had been initiated.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe more than one shot was fired at the vehicle, which was occupied by the victim, an adult female and a 3-year-old child. The other two individuals in the car were not injured.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. They released a photo of the victim’s car in the hopes that someone may recognize it as being involved in the incident and recall some details.

Photo of the victim’s vehicle courtesy of Indiana State Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to a felony arrest.